Elanga haunts former club to fire Forest to victory over Man United

[Source: Reuters]

Anthony Elanga’s breakaway goal against his former club earned high-flying Nottingham Forest a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The Swede left Old Trafford to make way for big-money signing Antony two years ago and played like he had a point to prove at the City Ground, scoring what proved to be the winner, having run two thirds of the pitch, just five minutes in.

Diogo Dalot’s first-half header came out off the crossbar, while substitute Mason Mount fizzed a late strike wide, but otherwise the below-par visitors were again lacking the cutting edge they need to rectify their miserable season.

The victory helps Forest continue their remarkable campaign, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s third-placed side now eight points clear of Chelsea in fourth, while United’s first league loss in five leaves them 13th in the standings.

“We controlled the game, but we already knew this team can score goals out of nothing,” United boss Ruben Amorim told TNT Sports.

“When they scored we changed the game a little bit from what they want. We tried with good opportunities, but in the last third, the last pass, the last assist wasn’t there. Then if we don’t have that, we cannot score goals.”

Following their 3-2 win at Old Trafford in December, Forest came into the contest looking to complete their first league double over United since 1991-92 under Brian Clough.

They were soon on their way as Elanga made his former club pay for some slack defending, Forest scoring the opening goal of a Premier League match for the 23rd time this term – more than any other side.

In contrast, only Leicester City have conceded the opening goal in more matches among all Premier League sides than United in all competitions.

United continued to struggle to create any real openings of note. Amorim summoned Rasmus Hojlund, fresh from breaking his 22-hour goal drought against Leicester last time out, for a second-half reshuffle.

The visitors, however, remained toothless in attack. The introduction of Harry Maguire late on gave them an additional threat, with one effort in stoppage time cleared off the line by Forest defender Murillo.

Forest held on comfortably as they moved a step closer to returning to Europe’s elite club competition next season for the first time in 45 years.

“Suffer, hard work, believe, helping each other, clearance on the line,” Nuno said. “It was a very hard game for us.

“The records, the boys are breaking all of them and today the City Ground was part of the game.”

United fell to their 13th Premier League defeat, their second-most in a single campaign in the competition, one short of their record of 14 in 2023-24.

