Aston Villa cruise to 3-0 win at Brighton

[Source: Reuters]

Marcus Rashford scored his first league goal for Aston Villa who earned a comfortable 3-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, which moved the visitors ahead of the hosts in the Premier League standings.

Rashford, who joined on loan from Manchester United in February, put them ahead six minutes after the break, having scored twice in their 3-0 FA Cup win over Preston North End on Sunday.

Brighton had a goal ruled out for handball before substitute Marco Asensio, another player who arrived on loan at Villa, doubled the lead 12 minutes from time and Donyell Malen wrapped up the win with an added-time goal.

Villa move up to seventh in the table on 48 points, one behind Chelsea who host Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, while Brighton are one point behind in eighth place.

