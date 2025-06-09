Bula FC signs first foreign player

Supplied: Wellington Phoenix FC

Bula FC has confirmed the signing of its first-ever foreign player, Adam Supyk, who will feature for the club in next year’s OFC Pro League season.

The 21-year-old, who holds both New Zealand and English nationality, arrives with a strong footballing background and an impressive youth and international résumé built in New Zealand.

Supyk has progressed through respected development pathways, turning out for Waimak United, Nomads United and Lower Hutt City before earning valuable experience with the Wellington Phoenix Reserves, where he was exposed to elite-level football at a young age.

He went on to make 27 appearances in New Zealand’s top tier with the Phoenix Reserves and later featured for Eastern Suburbs in 2023. His most consistent run of football came with Wellington Olympic, where he made 57 appearances between 2023 and 2025 and played a key role during a successful period for the club.

At international level, Supyk has represented New Zealand at U19, U20 and U23 level, earning 22 caps across the junior national teams and continuing his development with the U23 side.

