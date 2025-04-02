Village expands hall to boost disaster safety

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Marata Village in Wailoku is expanding its community hall to tackle overcrowding during natural disasters.

With the village’s population growing from 54 to 74 households, the need for a larger space to shelter residents in emergencies has become urgent.

The current hall is too small to accommodate everyone, especially during cyclones or heavy rain.

Village Headman Sanidaoni Toroirauna explains that in past disasters, they were forced to limit the number of people in the hall, leaving some villagers to stay in unsafe conditions at home.

“This grant was much needed and will help us a lot. The hall at present is small to cater for everyone in the village, and during natural disasters, we use it as evacuation centres so everyone cannot fit in. I thank the government for providing the grant.”

Through the funding from the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry’s Multi-Ethnic Grant, the village will now have a bigger, safer shelter for all.

Toroirauna acknowledged the government’s support, emphasizing the importance of this expansion for the safety and well-being of the community.

The Multi-Ethnic Grant, part of a wider effort to improve disaster resilience, has also supported 36 other communities in the Central Division and three on Rabi Island, ensuring better preparedness for future emergencies.

