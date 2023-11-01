Tabuya encourage by progress of training

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya conducted a site visit to the Australia Pacific Training Coalition Workshop in Walubay yesterday.

Earlier this year, Tabuya had nominated 10 participants to engage in this program who are all currently engaged in the Engineering/Welding program.

After her tour of the facility, Tabuya stated that it is a welcome site to see young women being engaged in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.



This she says has normally been a male dominated field in the past.

While nominating the participants, Tabuya had ensured that it is inclusive to people living with disabilities, women and marginalized groups.





The learning curriculum emphasizes the major project of Welding as its primary focus.

However, it also includes instruction of various other essential subjects such as utilizing power tools, hand-held operations, undertaking basic engineering projects, operating electric welding machines, using oxy-acetylene and soldering equipment, as well as utilizing fabric equipment.





The students are currently in week 8 of the 12 week training program and will graduate with a Certificate II in Engineering when completed.