Rabuka signals action on inquiry findings

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is believed to have submitted his recommendation on the next course of action following the Commission of Inquiry report into the appointment of Barbara Malimali as Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner.

Rabuka met with President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu yesterday to discuss the 415-page report and its findings.

While not disclosing specifics, Rabuka told FBC News the report confirmed some of his earlier concerns.

He says either he or the President’s Office will issue a formal statement soon.

It’s understood that the Prime Minister has also outlined steps he believes should be taken next and confirmed he will exercise executive authority.

“Whatever is going to be approved, I, as the head of the executive, as the head of Cabinet, will bring it out—and that will be the role played by government and what will happen.”

The inquiry examined the integrity and legality of Malimali’s appointment, particularly whether it followed due legal process and upheld principles of fairness, transparency, and integrity.

Several individuals, including key members of Rabuka’s Cabinet, were questioned during the investigation.

