Police seize drugs and cash in Suva surge operations

[ Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook ]

The Fiji Police Force has intensified operations in the Suva area, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of drugs, cash, and suspected stolen property.

Authorities confirmed that coordinated “surge operations” were carried out across Suva and surrounding communities, targeting illegal drug activity and related crimes.

Successful raids took place in Nadonumai and Narere, while additional patrols were conducted in Nabua and nearby locations.

During the operations, officers seized more than $4,000 in cash believed to be proceeds of crime.

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Police also confiscated substances suspected to be methamphetamine and marijuana, along with several mobile phones thought to be stolen.

Police say the crackdown is part of an ongoing nationwide effort to combat drug-related offenses.

Investigations and enforcement activities continue, particularly in relation to the cultivation and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Authorities confirmed that similar operations across all five divisions have already led to multiple arrests and further seizures, as efforts to disrupt illegal drug networks remain ongoing.