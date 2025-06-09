People First Party announces appointment of new leadership

The People First Party has announced the appointment of Inia Seruiratu as Party Leader and Parveen Bala Kumar as Deputy Party Leader, following a unanimous endorsement by the Party’s Board of Governors.

Board of Governors Chair, Jone Usamate says both leaders are seasoned figures in Fiji’s political landscape, bringing extensive experience in governance, policy development, and organizational leadership.

He says their appointment reflects the Party’s commitment to strong, principled leadership and a vision of unity as Fiji navigates critical times.

Usamate adds that they are confident that their newly appointed leaders will guide the People First Party with wisdom, compassion, and vision.