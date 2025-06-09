Rabuka calls for protection of Pacific from outside influence

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Speaking during his recent visit to India, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka explained that his “Ocean of Peace” concept is designed to push back against growing external pressures and global power struggles that threaten small island nations.

He likened the Pacific to a child burdened by outside influence but deserving to be heard.

Rabuka said that the concept aims to shield the region from interference and ensure it remains united, free, and respected.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister Rabuka added that his idea is rooted in a simple truth of Pacific life: just as no one rests until the youngest is at peace, the world, too, should listen when the smallest nations raise their voices.

“When a family gets together, we don’t settle down to eat if the youngest is crying or upset. So the parents will wait, and the elder siblings will try to calm the child down until we are all settled. That is the concept I’m trying to bring to the world.”

When asked about support from other international bodies, Rabuka said that foreign ministers and senior officials are pushing for the concept to be recognized.

“You heard me mention the word ‘coerce’ a few times, where they could try to influence the votes of some of our leaders toward their side. I’ve raised these concerns in discussions with the IMO and the Commonwealth leaders. When I first mentioned it in 2023, I returned and did my homework in promoting the concept.”

Further discussions on the “Ocean of Peace” idea will take place during the Pacific Islands Forum leaders’ meeting in two weeks.

Rabuka will then head to the UN, carrying a declaration backed by Pacific leaders.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.