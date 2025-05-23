PSH launches new foundation

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Finance/ Facebook]

The Pacific Specialist Healthcare has launched a new foundation that aims to provide critical medical treatment to those who cannot afford it in Fiji and the Pacific region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, commended the founder and board members of PSH for this initiative.

He says this will assist those who cannot afford hospital visits, especially when faced with serious health conditions.

“So the foundation aims to provide free or heavily subsidised complex medical procedures for the poorest of the poor in Fiji and across the Pacific. And I think this is very commendable”



Founder and Chief Executive Parvish Kumar says this foundation is more than just about charity, it’s about giving hope to life.

“It’s about giving hope to those mothers who actually deny treatment just because their family circumstances are very difficult. It’s about giving hope to those fathers who delay their medical treatment because they wish, or they pla,n or they want to feed their children and their family first over the medical treatment.”

The foundation is the latest in a series of steps PSH has taken to democratize healthcare in Fiji and the Pacific.

The foundation is now seeking further partnerships with government, businesses, and communities to sustain and expand its efforts.

