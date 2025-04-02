Project prioritizes 37 homes for reconstruction

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/Facebook]

Thirty-seven of the 85 homes that need reconstruction under the Nabavatu Relocation Project are being prioritized.

While making submissions to the standing committee on Social Affairs, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, Isoa Talemaibua, says the focus is on families currently living in tents.

He adds that the approved local contractor, who was initially set to build wooden homes, has committed to constructing steel-framed concrete houses at the same cost.

Talemaibua says the project, valued at approximately $5.2 million, is already underway, as the construction began earlier this year.

“So it will be constructed with around $5.2 million. Works has already started on the construction. So by June to mid-July, he has told us if weather permits, the first ten houses will be completed. We are targeting these 37 homes to be commissioned by December this year. So if all goes out well, funding is available, weather is on our side, and then we will be able to do that.”

Nadoiviri is the permanent relocation site for the people of Nabavatu, where the project and the construction of 37 homes are currently progressing.

Meanwhile, Minister for Rural Development Sakiasi Ditoka had earlier assured that due process had been followed, with strict tender screening to ensure the best contractor was selected.

In January 2021, the residents were forced to vacate their village site and live in tents in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Ana.

