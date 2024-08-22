Planetshakers intervene to empower youth

[Source: Supplied]

Planetshakers has yet again set up a vibrant atmosphere to empower Fijians by a transformational encounter through authentic praise and worship.

Its campaign was established out of a vision to implement change in communities, particularly through the development of youth in all levels of society.

International Director, Neil Smith says their intervention in youth evangelism aims to develop children as agents of change in society.

“We are working with one of your clusters of school teachers and teaching them on how to run a curriculum that we wrote that is a value-based curriculum called Future Leaders and it means that every year nine, ten, eleven and twelve in your country over the next five years will be able to weekly do a program that will actually change their mindset.”

Smith says they have collaborated with the government and stakeholders to establish hubs, wherein people are able to collectively address issues in their communities.

“If kids fall out of school how do we get them back into school, if mums are struggling in their health care in their area how can we help come alongside the health system that already exists and actually motivate them to actually see change.”

Planetshakers’ night of celebration commenced at Churchill Park in Lautoka last weekend, and it will be concluded at Albert Park in Suva on Sunday.