National minimum wage review approved

[Photo: File]

Cabinet approved a comprehensive review of Fiji’s National Minimum Wage and minimum sectoral wages across 10 sectors.

The review will be led by an independent, suitably qualified consultant.

The consultant will assess wage trends, labour market and economic conditions, inflation, productivity, employment and poverty levels, while considering the views of workers, employers, Government and the public.

The review will also assess the potential impacts of wage changes on businesses, employment, investment, productivity, trade and regional economies.

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The findings will be presented to the Employment Relations Advisory Board and the Wages Councils for consideration.

Thirty days have also been set aside for public consultations, before the final recommendations are submitted to Cabinet for consideration.