Ministers urged to leave circuits in order

Methodist Church President Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou has called on ministers to create a lasting legacy by ensuring that they leave their circuits or divisions in order before moving on to new appointments.

Speaking at the Methodist Church Ministers opening session, Rev. Dr. Turagavou emphasized the importance of maintaining a well-organized and orderly mission house as part of a minister’s responsibilities.

He stressed that record-keeping and inventory management are crucial, reminding ministers that they must plan for their successors before transferring or retiring from pastoral duties.

“Before you leave a circuit or division, you need to arrange and put everything in order. The house should be in good condition.”



He acknowledged that there have been instances where mission houses were left in disorder, setting a poor precedent for incoming ministers.

Rev. Dr. Turagavou encouraged ministers to change their attitudes and mindsets to help restore the lost image of Christ within the Church.