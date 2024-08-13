Increase in school meth cases, more girls using marijuana

The Substance Abuse Advisory Council has recorded an increase in cases of methamphetamine in schools, from four cases last year to seven cases so far this year.

Acting Chief Executive Josua Naisele says they have also recorded an increase in cases of students found in possession of other illicit drugs.

Naisele describes it as a worrying trend and the escalation of the statistic has hoisted a red flag for responsible stakeholders.

[SAAC Acting CEO Josua Naisele (left) at the youth talanoa session hosted by Fiji Red Cross Society]

“This drug, the meth – it is also slipping into the school system and that is a great worry. A lot of other things are happening, and the police can highlight the cases that have been reported.”

Naisele says they have also noted an increase in cases of students found in possession of marijuana, with a student as young as a 15-year-old in primary school.

In a shocking turn of event, he says there has been an increase in the number of girls compared to the amount of boys who smoke marijuana in secondary school.



[Fiji Red Cross Society volunteers at their inaugural youth talanoa session in Suva yesterday]

Naisele says children are vulnerable to the use of any illicit drug in this era.

“If a student is using cigarette, he or she will have a high chance to smoke marijuana and they will also have a high chance to experiment with methamphetamine.”

The Acting Chief Executive of SAAC believes that the issue must be dealt with from the grassroot, wherein children should be discouraged from the consumption of cigarette and alcohol as it will deter them from the use of any illicit drug.



[Fiji Red Cross Society volunteers engage in a genuine discussion to address critical issues in society]

SAAC has observed an upward trend in substance and drug abuse among students, with 2200 cases in 2021, 2800 cases in 2022 and 3500 cases in 2023.