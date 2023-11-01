Government allocates $45m for 2024 back-to-school assistance

A total of $45 million has been allocated to assist students in the 2024 academic year through the back-to-school initiative.

Minister for Finance Biman Prasad says they are expected to assist over 220,000 in the new academic year.

He says support will be provided to families earning $50,000 and below.

The application for the back-to-school initiative will open next Monday, which is November 6.

The payments are expected to be made two weeks before schools reopen for the new academic year, which starts on January 29th.

More details to follow.