GCC pushes for Constitution review

The two-day meeting of the Great Council of Chiefs saw a strong push from members for a review of the 2013 Constitution.

This was revealed by Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula, who stated that members have “had enough of it.”

He acknowledged that while the government has indicated it will be a difficult process, there is still a need to remove certain pieces of legislation, as it has restricted the iTaukei community.

Ratu Viliame adds that although the Council has made efforts to improve the lives of indigenous people, the Constitution has consistently posed challenges.

“So they’ve made it very clear that they no longer want anything to do with it, and we now wait to see what the government decides-what the outcome of this case will be. If it works out, then fine.”

Ratu Viliame further adds that the deliberation on the matter was unanimous.

The issue was also raised at last year’s meeting, where the Solicitor General presented on the complexity of the Constitution.

At this year’s session, the Fiji Law Reform Commission was present to discuss the matter with the chiefs.

