Evictions in Dratabu linked to drug allegations

Six families in Vunayasi, Dratabu in Nadi have begun dismantling their homes after being served eviction notices by the landowner.

The families, who were granted land by the late Tomasi Lala, now face displacement as his sister, the current landowner, demands their removal.

The dispute stems from allegations that some tenants have been involved in illegal activities, particularly drug-related offenses.

Iliesa Ranitu, speaking on behalf of the landowning clan, claims years of warnings have been ignored with criminal activity continuing unchecked.

“It does not stop and we have also warned them during the launching of the Vunayasi CPC where we told them if you keep on selling drugs you will be vacated from here.”

Two weeks ago, the situation escalated and a fresh 30-day notice was issued.

The number of families under threat of eviction has now increased from two to six.

Despite these tensions, tenant Anil Kumar remains silent on the allegations but says they have made efforts to resolve the issue.

“I request them if we could pay the rent to pay at least $1,000 to $2,000 but they said no we do not need the money.”

However, the landowners remain steadfast in their decision to evict.

One family has already started dismantling their home, unable to wait for a resolution.

Legal advice is now being sought by the families, but with no clear solution in sight, their future remains uncertain.

This case is part of a broader trend, as similar evictions have been reported earlier this year.

In response, the Permanent Secretary for Local Government Seema Sharma revealed to FBC News that the ministry is reviewing land agreements between landowners and tenants, suggesting that the issue may be far from over.

