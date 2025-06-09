Draft Amendment Bill ready, says PM Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Nadi today [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today expressed confidence that changes to the 2013 Constitution could finally take place.

Speaking in Nadi, Rabuka confirmed that a draft amendment bill is ready to be tabled in Parliament.

He also revealed that a commission will be established to guide the process, fulfilling one of the major promises he made before coming into government.

Following a failed attempt, and with the new framework set out by the Supreme Court for amending the 2013 Constitution, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka may now be closer to achieving one of his biggest goals in politics.

“The bill is already drafted, we will take it to Cabinet for approval and then we will take it to parliament to allow the Secretary of Parliament time to also look into it.”

The Prime Minister hinted that a team will be formed to identify what changes are needed.

“We will have to establish the Constitution review committee, their work will be to look into the constitution and see what needs to be done. There will also be parliamentary committees that will also bring up ideas regarding our law.”

A reduction from the previous super majority requirement is seen as a major win for the coalition government.

“The two thirds requirement is achievable, I know I have the numbers and I know that those who have joined us are also supporting this move.”

Rabuka says everyone in his Cabinet agreed to raise the matter with the Supreme Court for a decision. Now that the ruling has been delivered, he is banking on those who follow his leadership to see it through.

