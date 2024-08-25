Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal to start Love And War in October; Alia Bhatt to join later: Report

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt will be coming together for the first time on the big screen in the highly anticipated Love and War, which will also mark the reunion of Ranbir with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after over a decade.

While any update about the film garners momentum as fans are excited to know more about this heavy budgeted entertainer, recently news suggests that the Sanju duo – Ranbir and Vicky will kick off the shooting before Alia, who will be joining them only after a couple of months.

It is being said that the makers will kick off the first schedule of the film in October and if the report is to be believed audiences will get to witness the fun camaraderie of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the film.

Article continues after advertisement

According to a source quoted in a Pinkvilla report, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali begins his journey on Love And War by shooting for some sole sequences featuring Ranbir Kapoor and then moves on the friendship portions of RK and Vicky.

He has planned and designed the schedule keeping the dates of his star-cast in mind.”

Alia Bhatt is expected to join the boys for the December schedule. From what we hear, the actress is busy shooting for the much-talked about Alpha with Yash Raj Films and it is being said that the team be completing a long schedule of the actioner this time.

The source added, “Alia has allotted bulk dates to YRF for the female spy universe film, Alpha. She will start Love And War after calling it a wrap on Alpha by end of November/early December.

Alia and Vicky have allotted over 200 days to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and won’t be shooting for any film till the director wraps up his epic love story.

The idea is to call it a wrap on Love And War by the third quarter of 2025,” the source shared.

Speaking of Love and War, the film is expected to be an epic saga with a romantic backdrop that reunites Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor after their alleged fallout post the latter’s debut in 2007.

The film was announced on social media by the filmmaker himself, who also revealed that they are looking for releasing the film in Christmas 2025.