Janhvi Kapoor becomes the ‘sweet’ new face of Sugar Free

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Janhvi Kapoor is adding another feather to her cap!

The Bollywood star, known for her dedication to fitness and healthy living, has officially been named the new face of Sugar Free, India’s most popular sugar substitute brand by Zydus Wellness.

From her high-energy Pilates sessions to her disciplined approach to nutrition, Janhvi has become an inspiration for fitness enthusiasts across the country. Now, with her new role as Sugar Free’s brand ambassador, she’s taking her commitment to smart, healthy choices to the next level. “I genuinely believe in balance — and I think that’s what Sugar Free is all about,” Janhvi said in a statement. “You don’t have to say no to sweetness, you just have to be smart about it. I’m so excited to take this journey with a brand that fits so naturally into my lifestyle.”

Zydus Wellness CEO, Tarun Arora, echoed this sentiment, saying, “As consumer preferences shift toward more balanced lifestyles, Sugar Free continues to evolve and bridge the gap between wellness and taste.

This makes Janhvi a natural choice, and we are excited to have her champion our brand’s purpose and legacy.

I am confident that this association will mark a new chapter in our journey to make healthy living both accessible and aspirational.”

With this partnership, Sugar Free is making a clear play for the younger, health-conscious generation. The brand’s stevia-based Sugar Free Green product is already a hit among clean eaters, and with Janhvi on board, the message is clear: fitness and indulgence can go hand in hand.

Fans can expect to see Janhvi leading stylish new campaigns, sharing guilt-free recipes, and promoting a smarter approach to sweetness. All this while balancing a packed film schedule—she’s set to star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan and RC16 (Peddi) with Ram Charan.

With Janhvi Kapoor at the forefront, Sugar Free isn’t just about making healthy choices – it’s about making them cool, effortless, and oh-so-stylish.

