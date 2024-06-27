Aditi Rao Hydari slams Heathrow airport authorities

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

After receiving immense role for her role as Bibbojaan in the recently released web-series Heeramandi, Aditi Rao Hydari recently took off to London to fulfill her other commitments.

The actress, however, was extremely upset over the baggage ordeal and took to social media to share her disappointing experience at the Heathrow airport. The actress apparently had to wait for over 2-3 hours to get her own baggage and described the issue in a series of posts.

In a series of videos and photos she posted on her Instagram story, Aditi Rao Hydari described her awful experience at the Heathrow airport as she continued to wait for the arrival of her baggage. In the first post she said, “Heathrow chaos x 10000 2 hours at an empty luggage belt! (vomiting face emoji) @heathrow_airport Worst!!!!!!! (angry face emoji)”.