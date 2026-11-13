Tibetan exile leader laments absence of rights in Trump China dealings

Source: Reuters

The leader of Tibet’s government-in-exile expressed disappointment that human rights appeared absent from US President Donald ​Trump’s dealings with China, telling Reuters that a focus solely on trade and business risked emboldening ‌Beijing.

Penpa Tsering said in an interview on Wednesday night that US support for Tibet remained broadly stable under the Trump administration, but Tibet was not on the agenda at the presidential level as Washington focuses on trade, security and other priorities with China.

“(Trump) has never ​mentioned Tibet, he has never mentioned human rights,” he said during a visit to Washington.

China seized control ​of Tibet in 1950 in what it describes as a “peaceful liberation” from feudalistic serfdom.

Article continues after advertisement

International human rights ⁠groups and exiles have routinely condemned what they call China’s oppressive rule in Tibetan areas, assessments Beijing rejects.

Tsering ​said the US remained the Tibetan exile movement’s most important international partner and Tibet enjoyed strong bipartisan backing in Congress.

He said ​his Central Tibetan Administration continued to engage with the State Department, and noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was a longtime champion of Tibet-related legislation when he was a senator.