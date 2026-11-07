Waimanu 7s Tourney set for kick-off

Rugby talent from across the Namosi and Tailevu corridors will gather at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this weekend, as 26 teams prepare to battle for top honours at the eighth edition of the Flametree Waimanu 7s tournament.

The two-day tournament kicks off on Friday, with teams eager to make their mark and showcase the talent emerging from their respective districts.

Tournament Director Alipate Navuso has acknowledged major sponsors Flame Tree Developments, a leading civil engineering company, for their continued commitment to supporting the growth of grassroots rugby.

The tournament was officially launched this morning at the Mataqali Lomanikoro Hall in Colo-i-Suva village, bringing together representatives from the participating teams to celebrate four years of partnership with Flame Tree Developments.

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“We are thankful to our major sponsors for continuing to invest in our young people and give them an opportunity to showcase their talent and chase their dreams on the rugby field. ”

Navuso is now calling on fans and supporters to turn out in numbers this weekend, rally behind their teams and create an exciting atmosphere as players take centre stage in their quest for tournament glory.