Kia villages fear spreading fire amid dry spell

Villagers fear their homes could be at risk. [PHOTO:PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Villagers on Kia Island in Macuata are worried as a fire continues to spread towards the island’s three villages, Ligau, Daku and Yaro.

The fire started in the mountains last night and is spreading downhill, burning plantations and dry vegetation along the way.

Villagers fear their homes could be at risk, particularly those located along the village boundaries.

The situation is made worse by the prolonged dry spell, high temperatures and limited access to water on the island.

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Residents say the lack of water could make it difficult to contain the fire if it reaches their communities.

They are now hoping the fire will die down before causing damage to homes and properties, while appealing for assistance to contain the blaze.