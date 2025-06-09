Green excellence award highlights sustainability

Efforts by businesses to make their operations more environmentally sustainable will be recognized at this year’s 27th Fiji Business Excellence Awards.

Fiji National University’s Public Relations Communications Specialist, Crystal Kapoor, says the Green Sustainability Award highlights innovative practices that reduce environmental impact while improving business efficiency.

We had a team come from Ba, all the way from Ba, made up of young Fijians, and they came up with a sustainable solution to use wastewater in a way that doesn’t harm the environment, but also helps them save on their electricity and water bills. So the Fiji Business Excellence Awards is the final bit of that, getting recognized for your sustainability, getting recognized for your innovative ideas.

Kapoor is encouraging businesses of all sizes to consider entering next year.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think if any business in Fiji wants to expand or wants to have some recognition, not just for Fiji in specific, the Fiji Business Excellence Awards is a great way to do it. And if you haven’t been a part of it, I’d encourage you to be a part of it. If you could not be a part of it this year, then definitely next year.

National Training and Productivity Centre believes stronger productivity across businesses and government departments contributes to Fiji’s overall competitiveness.

Twenty-two organizations have applied for recognition at the awards, which will be held in Nadi this Saturday.