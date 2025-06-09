Balenciaga designer Piccioli to exit after a year

Source: Reuters

French luxury group Kering (PRTP.PA), opens new tab on Thursday announced ​the departure of Balenciaga creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli ‌after less than 16 months, the latest leadership change at the Gucci-owner which is seeking to reverse years of falling sales.

Piccioli, ​a 25-year veteran at Valentino, became creative director in July ​last year to replace Demna who moved to Gucci.

His ⁠exit comes only weeks after Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director ​of Kering’s second-biggest brand Saint Laurent, and Alexander McQueen ​designer Sean McGirr left their posts.

Kering CEO Luca de Meo described Piccioli as a “an exceptional couturier and creative talent”.

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“Our ambition is to build ​on Balenciaga’s avant-garde spirit, honour its remarkable heritage and ​continue to push creative boundaries, further establishing the House as a powerful and ⁠relevant voice,” he added in a statement.

De Meo launched belt-tightening measures at the group earlier this year but the economic fallout of the war in Iran and slowing ​consumer sentiment in ​China have ⁠so far overshadowed any sign of recovery.

Balenciaga’s new creative direction will be announced shortly, Kering ​said.