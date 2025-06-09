White says time together remains a challenge for Flying Fijians

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Jake White says limited preparation time remains one of the biggest challenges facing the national side as it looks to improve ahead of this weekend’s Test against Ireland.

Following Fiji’s defeat to France, White acknowledged there are several areas the team needs to address but noted that the squad is still adapting after only a short period together in camp.

“There will be things obviously we’ll have to look at.”

White says the coaching staff is focused on maximising every training session as they continue building combinations and understanding within the group.

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“Without making excuses, we are only together for a short space of time and we’re going to try and put as much detail and as much effort in as we can.”

The former World Cup-winning coach believes preparation will be crucial as Fiji takes on an Irish side regarded as one of the best teams in world rugby.

Fiji will take on Ireland at 8.10 am this Sunday, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports via the walesi set-top box.