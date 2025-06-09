NFP questions Constitution Bill

[Photo: FILE]

The National Federation Party says its decision to support the second reading of Constitution Amendment Bill No. 32 was never an unconditional commitment to endorse the proposed changes.

The party says its October 2 support was intended to allow thorough public scrutiny and parliamentary deliberation before a final decision.

However, after concerns about the consultation process, the limited time initially given to the public, and the announcement of a referendum date before consultations ended, the NFP will not support the Bill at its third reading.

Appearing before the Special Parliamentary Committee on the Constitution, party representatives Apenisa Vatuniveivuke clarified that their earlier support was not an endorsement of the proposed amendments.

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“This would allow differences to be examined, common ground to be found. Professor Prasad agreed to serve on this committee in that spirit. Our support was not an unconditional agreement of the bill, nor was it an undertaking to vote for it regardless of the outcome of the consultations. It was an opportunity for Parliament and the people to examine what was proposed.”

Vatuniveivuke also questioned whether government is giving sufficient attention to the immediate economic and social challenges confronting ordinary Fijians.

“Our people’s immediate and rightful concern right now are other issues for their economic and social survival, like housing, cost of living, and the devastating effects of the prolonged droughts in most parts of the country. Against this backdrop, the government is being accused of deliberately neglecting their worsening plight. Again, this is a perception that cannot be reversed. Chair, I ask you and the members of this committee to consider what that means for the ordinary citizen.”

The NFP urges the committee to recommend that the Bill does not proceed to its third reading under current arrangements, proposing constitutional reform continue after the next General Election.