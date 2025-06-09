Youth Olympic boxing campaign ends in Round of 16

[Source: File]

Team Fiji’s boxing campaign at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal has come to an end after both its representatives were eliminated in the Round of 16.

In the women’s 60kg division, Merewalesi Kolitapa produced a spirited performance before narrowly losing to Japan’s Ayano Mochii on a 4-1 split decision. One of the judges scored the bout 29-28 in favour of the Fijian boxer.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 60kg competition, Norman Amram was defeated by Jean Julian Agathe of Mauritius on a unanimous 5-0 points decision.

Despite the results, the tournament provided valuable international exposure for both young athletes as they tested themselves against some of the world’s top youth boxers on the Olympic stage.

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The performances also mark another important step in the development of Fiji’s next generation of boxing talent as they continue their progression through the international ranks.