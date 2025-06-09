White expecting another stern test against Ireland

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Flying Fijians head coach Jake White expects an even tougher challenge when Fiji faces Ireland this weekend, with the former World Cup-winning coach highlighting the Irish side’s ability to control possession and pressure opponents.

Fresh off the 54-17 defeat to France, White says Fiji will need to learn quickly from its opening Nations Championship performance if it hopes to match one of the world’s top-ranked teams.

“I think we’re going to have to take a lot of what we did tonight out.”

White acknowledged that Fiji spent long periods defending against France and expects a similar, if not greater, test against Ireland.

Article continues after advertisement

“We had to defend for long periods of time and I think Ireland are one team that will hold on to the ball for even longer in terms of the way they attack.”

The coach believes improving Fiji’s defensive resilience and reducing errors will be crucial as the Flying Fijians look to bounce back against the Irish.

Ireland heads into the encounter as one of the form teams in world rugby, presenting another significant challenge for a Fiji side seeking its first victory of the Nations Championship campaign.