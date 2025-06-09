Serea residents fear losing farmland to river erosion

[Photo: Kelera Ditaiki]

Riverbank erosion is gradually eating away at the land in Serea, Naitasiri, threatening farmland, food sources, and the future of the village.

Residents say powerful currents and floodwaters during cyclones have washed away sections of land, leaving less space for farming and housing.

Village Headman Ulaiyasi Rasau says the changing landscape is affecting their traditional fishing grounds and altering the natural flow of the river.

One resident says the damage has been occurring for decades, with the effects becoming noticeable following Cyclone Kina in 1995.

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“I began noticing the effects around 1995, following Cyclone Kina. Floodwaters changed the river’s flow, with strong currents hitting the village at a bend before continuing downstream, washing away the soil.”

Rasau notes that while the loss of land is concerning, elderly residents remain hesitant to leave, meaning relocation may only be considered in the future.

Meanwhile, residents say they are building awareness around climate resilience, noting they have alternative land available if relocation becomes necessary.

The community is now working with the Fiji Council of Social Services to explore potential options, including assessing suitable land and understanding the processes involved in moving the village.