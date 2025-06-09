Drua unveil development squad for 2027

[Source: Fijian Drua]

The Fijian Drua has named a 20-member Development and Next Gen squad for 2027, providing some of Fiji’s most promising young rugby players with a direct pathway towards professional rugby.

Among the players selected in the Development Squad are Skipper Cup standouts Joeli Baleilevuka of Nadroga and Tevita Ledua of Malolo, both of whom are now one step closer to earning a place in the Drua’s Super Rugby Pacific environment.

Drua Director of Pathways Nemani Nadolo-Kuridrani says the squad reflects the strength of Fiji’s player development system, with every player progressing through schools rugby, provincial competitions, age-grade programmes or national pathways.

The 13-member Development Squad includes two capped Flying Fijians, several emerging provincial stars and five returning players from last year’s programme.

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Baleilevuka earned selection after a standout season with Nadroga, including a player-of-the-match performance in the Skipper Cup final where he scored 19 points to help secure the title.

Ledua, a former Ratu Kadavulevu School student from Taveuni, also earned recognition after impressing for Malolo and Fiji Under-20.

Joining them are notable talents such as recent Flying Fijians representative Kavekini Boselawa, former Fiji Under-20 players Luke Tuvalu and Marika Koroi, and Skipper Select captain Sakiusa Vosayaco.

The programme will be overseen by former Flying Fijian and Drua star Kini Murimurivalu and former Lautoka Rugby coach Kiniviliame Bavadra, who have been tasked with guiding the next generation of professional players.

The Drua also unveiled seven Next Gen players, including Viliame Daurua, who scored a hat-trick for Suva Grammar School in the Vodafone Super Deans final, and promising Queen Victoria School flyhalf Jone Raibevu.

The selected players will train alongside the Drua’s senior squad, gaining exposure to professional coaching, strength and conditioning programmes, and high-performance standards as they continue their development journey.