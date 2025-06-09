Fiji representative takes Nacula voices to COP31

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Nacula representative Lavenia Naivalu is taking the concerns of Indigenous communities to the global climate stage, calling for meaningful action and climate financing for those most affected.

Naivalu is representing Fiji at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, where she hopes to ensure the voices of vulnerable communities are heard in global climate discussions.

The 43-year-old says keeping the 1.5-degree Celsius warming target alive remains a priority, alongside ensuring climate finance reaches communities on the frontlines of climate change.

She has also been selected as the Pacific’s primary representative on the Facilitative Working Group of the Local Communities and Indigenous Peoples Platform.

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Naivalu says representing her people comes with a responsibility to carry their concerns to world leaders.

She is also urging Fijians not to give up on the fight for climate action.

COP31 officially opened yesterday and runs until November 20.