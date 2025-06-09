Households urged to store water now

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Fijians are being urged to conserve water and build up household reserves as El Niño brings prolonged dry conditions.

The government warns that continued dry weather could place further pressure on water sources across the country.

Households are warned not to wait until their water sources run dry before taking precautionary measures, particularly communities relying on rainwater tanks, boreholes, wells and other sources.

Households are encouraged to ration water, store supplies safely and prioritise essential needs such as drinking and cooking.

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Farmers are also being urged to monitor crops, livestock and available water supplies and seek advice early to minimise the impact of dry conditions on their livelihoods.

Communities experiencing drying or failing water sources are advised to report the situation promptly to local authorities or their nearest Divisional Emergency Operations Centre.

Government agencies continue to support affected communities through water carting and other assistance.

However, reaching some remote and maritime communities may take time.

The public is being reminded that early preparation and responsible water use will be critical as Fiji continues to face the effects of El Niño.