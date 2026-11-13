'Cancelled' star Johnny Depp is making a big Hollywood comeback

source: BBC

The long-time A-lister is appearing as Scrooge in new A Christmas Carol adaptation Ebenezer. It’s his first studio film since his court battles with ex-wife Amber Heard – and all eyes will be on how it fares at the box office.

Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol is the definitive story of redemption and rehabilitation – of a man with a murky reputation surprising the world with his goodness. So what are we to make of the latest big-screen version of the story, Ebenezer, having Johnny Depp in the starring role?

The casting certainly adds a postmodern layer to the film. In November 2020, Depp lost a libel case in England against the UK’s Sun newspaper, after it had labelled him a “wife beater” in relation to his actress ex-wife Amber Heard.

The judge ruled that the Sun had proved the article’s contents to be “substantially true” – and Warner Bros immediately dropped Depp from JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise.

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Soon, the couple’s marriage was the subject of another court battle. In 2022, Depp sued Heard for libel in the US for implying in a Washington Post opinion article that he was a domestic abuser.

This time the jury found in his favour and agreed that Heard had defamed him.

But the highly publicised six-week trial featured details of their volatile relationship and drug use, including Depp and Heard’s former marriage counsellor Dr Laurel Anderson testifying that the couple engaged in “what I saw as mutual abuse”. It looked as if Depp’s career was, in Dickens’s phrase, as dead as a doornail.