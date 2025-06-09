Minimal changes for Ra

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Defending Inkk Farebrother Trophy holders, Ra have made some changes and a positional switch for its clash against Nadroga at Narauyaba Park tomorrow.

Head coach Sireli Bobo has kept the same front row of Joseva Waqabaca, Livai Koro and Apenisa Waqawai.

Iosefo Lagilevu is one of the two changes in the forwards as he replaces Asipeli Dawai in the number five jersey, partnering Joseva Sesoni.

Ilikana Waqa comes in as blindside flanker for Kelemedi Navukitu, while Alipate Naura retains his spot in the seven jumper and Waisea Lawebuka at number eight.

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Peni Matawalu and Rusiate Ramotiqa will run the show again along with the midfield pair of Joseva Rateri and Anare Kaloubenau.

One of the standout players last week, Navitalai Rabura, is out and makes way for another speedster, Viliame Rokovucago on the left wing.

Taniela Daroya, who had 11 on his back last week, moves to the right wing, and Weresilo Fero moves to fullback.

The two teams meet at Narauyaba Park in Ra tomorrow at 3pm.

Local viewers can watch the action live on VITI+ for $29 and $59FJD for overseas fans.