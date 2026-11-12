Tankers burn in the Middle East despite hopes for de-escalation

Source: Reuters

In the Strait of Hormuz, tankers are still ablaze, oil spills are washing ashore and drones and missiles strike infrastructure across the region, despite ​expectations of a de-escalation reflected in falling oil prices.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported ‌on Wednesday another incident involving a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran said an oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine.

At least 10 ships were hit in the first 10 days ​of November, after 37 attacks in October, the highest monthly tally since the conflict began, according ​to data from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.