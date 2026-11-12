Taiwan is taking part in APEC China summit on an 'equal basis',

Source: Reuters

Taiwan is participating in this year’s APEC leaders’ summit in China on the ‌principle of interaction on an “equal basis”, President Lai Ching-te said on Thursday, after his government called for a written guarantee from Beijing for that to happen.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation grouping is one of the few international bodies that include Taiwan, which China ​views as its own territory. China is this year’s host, with the leaders’ summit next week in ​the southern city of Shenzhen.

However, relations between Taipei and Beijing are extremely tense. China ⁠refuses to talk to Lai, saying he is a “separatist”, and its military operates around the island on ​a daily basis. Lai rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.

Speaking at the presidential office in Taipei to introduce computer maker Acer (2353.TW), opens new tab ​founder Stan Shih as his envoy to the summit, Lai said APEC is the most important multilateral mechanism for trade and economic cooperation in the region.

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“All members interact on an equal basis, and Taiwan is participating in this year’s APEC meeting on ​that same principle,” he added.

“I want to thank the many like-minded countries that, during the preparations for ​the APEC meeting, have consistently emphasised the importance of Taiwan’s participation in all meetings,” Lai said, without naming any countries.

China’s foreign ‌ministry ⁠said late Wednesday that it handles the “Taiwan region’s” participation at APEC “in accordance with the one-China principle and the rules and customs of relevant APEC memorandums of understanding”.

“As long as these practices are followed, the Taiwan region’s representatives can attend meetings as normal,” it added.

Lai said he wanted Shih to convey several messages at the summit, ​including that as the global ​economy faces challenges from ⁠geopolitics, energy, and supply chain restructuring, Taiwan will continue to serve as a stable and trustworthy force.