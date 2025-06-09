Sports Minister acknowledges Narauyaba ground concerns

[Ministry of Youth & Sports/Facebook]

Youth and Sports Minister Jese Saukuru says Narauyaba Sports Ground is ready to host this weekend’s Inkk Farebrother Challenge between Ra and Nadroga.

The Minister visited the ground after concerns were raised on social media about the playing surface and facilities.

He says the dry weather, influenced by El Niño, has affected the ground’s appearance, but the field remains in good condition for the match.

Saukuru also met with the Ministry of Employment’s Occupational Health and Safety team to discuss preparations.

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The Ministry will provide portable toilets and temporary grandstands, while water supplies at the venue are sufficient.

This will be the first time Ra Rugby Union hosts the prestigious Farebrother Challenge at Narauyaba Sports Ground.

Ra takes on Nadroga at 3pm tomorrow.

Local viewers can watch the action live on VITI+ for $29 and $59FJD for overseas fans.