Rewa home destroyed by fire

[Photo: File]
A house was destroyed by fire early yesterday morning at Nabuli Village in Rewa.
The incident occurred at around 4:23 am.
The affected structure, made of corrugated iron and occupied by a man, sustained 100 percent damage, with losses estimated at $6,000.
National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says every fire is a reminder of how quickly a home can be destroyed.
Article continues after advertisement
He is urging the public to take fire safety seriously and equip their homes with basic fire safety measures.
Advertisement