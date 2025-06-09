Rewa home destroyed by fire

[Photo: File]

A house was destroyed by fire early yesterday morning at Nabuli Village in Rewa.

The incident occurred at around 4:23 am.

The affected structure, made of corrugated iron and occupied by a man, sustained 100 percent damage, with losses estimated at $6,000.

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says every fire is a reminder of how quickly a home can be destroyed.

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He is urging the public to take fire safety seriously and equip their homes with basic fire safety measures.