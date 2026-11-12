Millions of Spaniards stage first general strike in 14 years

Source: Reuters

A general strike by 4 million Spanish workers — around one-fifth of the total workforce — against the ​country’s housing crisis was mostly peaceful on Wednesday, unions said, though by the evening clashes erupted in some areas of Barcelona and Madrid.

Workers endured stormy weather to set up picket ‌lines, with large marches taking place in Madrid, Barcelona and cities across Spain less than three weeks before a snap general election.

In the evening, clashes between police and some protesters erupted in Barcelona. Reuters footage showed furniture on the street had been set on fire after the main march had ended.

Tensions also rose in Madrid, when riot police used foam bullets, tear gas and pepper spray to disperse protesters around the central Plaza de España, a Reuters witness said.

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Police forces reported at least 73 arrests nationwide by 2100 GMT ​from at least 1,044 incidents linked to the general strike, including blockades of offices and industrial estates and burning of rubbish containers.

It is the first general strike since workers downed tools in 2012 ​against austerity measures during the euro zone debt crisis.

The walkout is backed by Spain’s two largest unions, the General Union of Workers (UGT) and the Workers’ Commissions (CCOO), representing ⁠more than a million workers, as well as tenants’ associations angry about rising rents and evictions.