Remembering our fallen soldiers

[Photo: Kelera Ditaiki]

Fallen soldiers who gave their lives serving the nation were remembered today during Remembrance Day commemorations.

The event honoured those who served in past wars across the Pacific and in peacekeeping missions, recognizing their courage and sacrifice in protecting others and maintaining peace.

Veteran Leone Kolikoli says that while peacekeeping efforts have helped safeguard communities, the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families remain a lasting reminder of the true cost of service.

“I have served for around 10 years overseas for peacekeeping, serving in Lebanon, Syria, and other parts of the Middle East; this event always brings back memories of the year of service alongside comrades.”

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Veterans say military service – especially in conflict zones – comes with severe physical and emotional challenges.

Minister for Veterans Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says the sacrifices of both soldiers and civilians must never be forgotten.

Tikoduadua adds that their service helped secure the peace and freedoms enjoyed today.