Fiji Police ready for elections and referendum

[Photo: Sainimili Magimagi]

The Fiji Police Force is ready to provide security for the upcoming General Election and referendum.

Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has confirmed that preparations are underway, following briefings with senior officers.

Tudravu says the force is prepared to carry out its responsibilities during both processes.

He says the Fiji Police Force has also started preparing officers for the security operations that will be required.

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“I can confirm that the Fiji police force is ready for both the election and the referendum.”

He further adds that they are working in full collaboration with other government agencies, including the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Tudravu says the force is confident in its readiness to ensure a safe and secure environment for the public.