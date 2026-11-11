Israel's parliament sworn in as Eisenkot

Source: Reuters

Israel’s parliament was sworn in on Tuesday without a new ​government, after a deadlocked general election stripped Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his parliamentary majority but left his main rivals with no clear path ‌to power.

Lawmakers elected in the October 27 vote took their oaths of office as Gadi Eisenkot, a former general, sought to forge a coalition after Israel’s president tasked him on Sunday with forming a government.

Eisenkot and his allies also lack a majority and he has yet to strike deals with parties that could bring him to power. If both Eisenkot and Netanyahu fail to form coalitions, another ​election could follow.

Presiding over the swearing-in ceremony, President Isaac Herzog told lawmakers: “You must do everything to avoid a repeat election.”

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“Reach out a hand for compromise, ​even between rivals… Look upon one another with generosity. There is much work to be done here, and it requires the ability ⁠and experience found in every part of this House.”