NFA extinguishes Kwong Tiy Plaza fire

[Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

The National Fire Authority extinguished a fire at Kwong Tiy Plaza in Suva this morning.

The blaze started around 8am in the building’s Archives Room.

Firefighters immediately began operations using water from their appliance, supported by a second NFA truck and a nearby hydrant.

The fire was extinguished at 9:52am.

Article continues after advertisement

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the incident highlights how quickly a fire can escalate, particularly in commercial buildings housing offices, storage areas, and important records.

“An incident of this nature could have had far more serious consequences, putting lives at risk, threatening neighbouring businesses and causing significant damage to property and important records.”

Sowane is reminding businesses and building owners to maintain fire protection systems, establish emergency procedures, and ensure staff know how to respond when an alarm

sounds.

The NFA also reminds the public never to ignore fire alarms, even without visible smoke or flames, and to report any suspected fire immediately by calling 910.