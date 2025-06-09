Ministry launches drought response initiatives

[Photo: Meli Laddpeter]

Those affected by prolonged dry spells caused by El Niño will soon receive assistance, following the official launch of the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry’s response initiative this afternoon.

Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says they are fully aware of the severity of the drought, with officers on the ground assessing the situation and reaching out to affected communities.

Those seeking assistance must complete an Expression of Interest form under one of six response initiatives, depending on their needs.

Tunabuna says forms can be collected directly from any Ministry office or downloaded from the Ministry’s website.

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He adds officers will also visit communities with limited internet access to help residents complete and submit their forms.

The Expression of Interest process will initially remain open for one week, with extensions possible if needed.

“We know how serious this issue is, and we will ensure that everyone affected will receive the assistance they need. Especially for our farms, this is no doubt a very difficult time for you and we will do our best to help you through this time. Our officers are already out there on the ground and after we finish all our assessments, we will start with this initiative response.”

The six response initiatives include Emergency Farm Water and Irrigation; Livestock Feed, Water and Animal Health; Climate-Resilient Planting and Seed; Climate-Smart

Agriculture and Soil Moisture; Household and Community Food Security; and Sugar Sector Drought Protection.