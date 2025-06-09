Rethink festive gatherings to save more water

[Photo: FILE]

Communities and villages across the Northern Division are being urged to conserve water as the prolonged dry spell threatens to further strain already limited water sources in the coming months.

With the festive season approaching, the Acting Commissioner Northern is urging communities to reconsider or reschedule large gatherings to ensure sufficient water is available for essential household needs.

Apolosi Lewaqai says communities with unreliable water supplies should take precautionary measures now rather than wait for the situation to worsen.

“Most importantly, are the health issues that usually arise from, you know, people gathering; there are a lot of issues with our waste management, consumption of water, as you mentioned. It’s really something that, if you can control it, please, I kindly ask that we do so just to preserve water for basic needs.”

Article continues after advertisement

Lewaqai adds maintaining water supplies to schools across the Northern and Western divisions was a key priority during the external examination period, ensuring students were able to sit their exams without disruption.

He confirms no schools have been forced to close because of the dry spell.

Authorities warn that continued dry conditions could place further pressure on water supplies, making responsible water use essential to ensure communities can meet their most basic needs.