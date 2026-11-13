The inner child in me is screaming'

Source: Reuters

British actor Jamie Campbell ​Bower said joining “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” fulfilled a childhood dream as the ‌cast gathered in London for the global premiere of the fantasy series’ third season on Tuesday.

Speaking to Reuters, the “Stranger Things” and “Harry Potter” star recalled receiving the email offering him a role in the series.

“It felt like home. It felt very warm and loving,” he said. “Of course, there’s the inner ​child in me who watched the films growing up, who’s screaming.”

The new season jumps forward five years after the ​events of season two and thrusts viewers into the heart of Sauron’s war against the Elves.

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Co-showrunner ⁠J.D. Payne said the first two seasons focussed on introducing audiences to key characters and storylines across Middle-earth before bringing them ​together in season three.

“All roads lead to Sauron this season,” Payne said. “He’s forging the One Ring, and as a fan, seeing ​the volcano, seeing Charlie Vickers there with the hammer … it’s a really, really special moment.”

Vickers, who plays antagonist Sauron in the series, said filming the forging scenes was physically demanding.