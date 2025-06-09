Calls grow to halt Sigatoka mining

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Serious gaps in the environmental assessment are prompting calls for the government to suspend the Sigatoka Iron Sands exploration licence.

Opposition to the proposed mining project is mounting over concerns about its potential environmental impact.

Climate activist Anne-Marie Raduva says the 427-page report fails to properly examine the project’s environmental, cultural, historical and archaeological impacts.

She is questioning whether the assessment has captured the full scale of what is being proposed.

Raduva has also taken the opposition beyond Fiji, presenting a petition signed by 10,083 people from 61 countries against the proposed mining operation.

“The mismatch between the overall project scope and ground or site activities are red flags that must be considered and evaluated.”

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Raduva says the assessment gives attention to operational matters.

“I find that the EIA report does not adequately assess the impacts and consequences. The EIA’s own baseline investigation captures and gives considerable attention to operational functions, site management, including dust, spills, waste and water management, important matters but it still does not address all the risks.”

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Dr Sivendra Michael says the Special Prospecting Licence only permits exploration and investigative studies.

It does not authorise the extraction of iron sand. This consultation took place in Sigatoka.